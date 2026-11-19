The Pope expressed his desire that St. Peter’s Basilica would serve as an opportunity of conversion for many, as he celebrated Mass to mark the 400th anniversary of the Vatican’s consecration.

Returning to his customary schedule without any delay to account for the impact of jet-lag, Leo resumed his weekly audience on Wednesday morning, before offering Mass in the afternoon inside St Peter’s. The anniversary of the consecration of the papal basilicas of Saints Peter and Paul was this year of particular import for the former, given the 400th anniversary of the consecration of the Vatican by Pope Urban VIII in 1626.