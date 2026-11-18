China received a new bishop today, with the consecration of Xiamen’s new ordinary taking place under the terms of the Sino-Vatican deal.

On November 18, Father Joseph Liu Hengping was consecrated as the bishop of Xiamen diocese, in China’s southeast Fujian Province. According to the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV had approved his episcopal appointment on October 15 under the terms of the Sino-Vatican deal.

Meanwhile, the state-approved church in China noted that Liu had been elected as bishop-designate on June 29.