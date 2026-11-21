From South America to Rome, the past week has seen Leo greeted by millions as he toured through his adopted nation of Peru, indulge the media with another in-flight press conference and then return straight to work upon arriving back at the Apostolic Palace.

Watching Leo pass a few feet away as he processed out of the Vatican on Wednesday night, his face bore witness to the vastly differing crowds by which he had been received in the past 48 hours. Offering Mass for the 400th anniversary of the consecration of St Peter’s Basilica, the Pope was welcomed by the usual Vatican crowd: a mix of tourists and pilgrims all eager to record the few seconds of footage for social media.