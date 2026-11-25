Details from Pope Francis’s diary, attesting that he saw the devil on a number of occasions, have captured the imagination and garnered widespread interest throughout the secular media.

As Catholic Herald readers are aware, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández – a close friend and longtime ghostwriter of Francis – published a book this week containing selections from the late pope’s private diaries. The selected portions from the diaries cover a period of some 32 years and reveal much of the mental and spiritual workings of the Argentine pontiff.