After reading through the selected passages from Pope Francis’s diary, as contained in Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández’s latest book, my overriding thought was that here was a man who should never have become pope.

I doubt that this is the kind of reaction that Fernández was looking for. Nor is it likely that it will be shared by any of the many activists for various heterodox causes, nor the Vatican journalists writing for secular outlets, yet I stand by it.

The background is that Fernández has published a book containing sections drawn from Francis’s private diaries – pages covering over 30 years of the Argentine pope’s life. Due for publication on November 24, the book is in essence an attempt by Fernández to control the posthumous narrative which his fellow countryman has left behind. Fernández, of course, was Francis’s ghostwriter during the pontificate, and a notably close friend of the cardinal’s served as one of the papal secretaries after having worked with Bergoglio in Argentina.