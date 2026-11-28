One may be readily forgiven for paying more notice to Pope Francis this week rather than his successor, given the all-consuming attention that has been afforded to the late pope’s diaries.

Working chronologically, rather than according to what was most discussed, the past week first saw the announcement of a new papal theologian. A highly respected Dominican, Fr Serge-Thomas Bonino, will now join Leo XIV as the newest resident in the Apostolic Palace and succeed Fr Wojciech Giertych in the position of theologian to the papal household.