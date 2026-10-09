The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has condemned the US military’s plans to livestream an execution in a strongly worded statement released on Friday, October 9.

“It is with shock and great sorrow that I have learned of the Department of War’s decision to publicly livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan,” said the statement from Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the USCCB and Archbishop of Oklahoma City.

He continued: “Our God is the God of life. In no way can Hasan’s actions be condoned, but this decision is a barbaric promotion of a culture of death and must be reconsidered. The word of God exhorts us: ‘Do not repay anyone evil for evil’ (Romans 12:17). The public execution, even of one who has done grave harm, will only further undermine the moral fabric of our nation and be a blight on the conscience of its people.”