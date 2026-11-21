The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) met for its Fall Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, Maryland, from November 16 to 19. The meeting is traditionally held in Baltimore, which was home to the first Catholic diocese in the United States.

This year, the bishops elected chairmen-elect for six committees, as well as a new general secretary. They also advanced the cause for the beatification and canonisation of a young laywoman from Pennsylvania and voted to designate the last Sunday of October as an annual day of prayer for racial justice.