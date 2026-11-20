A Religious Sister who remained in Syria during the country’s civil war has received Aid to the Church in Need’s (ACN) Courage to be Christian Award. Sister Annie Demerjian was presented with the award at the 10th anniversary #RedWednesday Mass at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark, on November 18.

ACN said that Sister Demerjian, of the Congregation of Religious of Jesus and Mary, had “risked her life offering a lifeline to the sick and elderly in war-torn Syria”. It recognised her “tireless service to families affected by conflict, displacement and poverty during years of violence” in the country.