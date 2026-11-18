The bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted on Wednesday to designate the last Sunday of October as an annual day of prayer for racial justice.

The vote, held on November 18 during the second public session of the USCCB’s Fall Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, Maryland, passed by 180 votes to 15, with seven abstentions.

The USCCB does not release information on how individual bishops vote.

Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, Texas, chairman of the USCCB’s Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation, introduced the action item during a presentation on Wednesday afternoon.