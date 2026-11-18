The president of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Ireland has warned that the “active persecution of Christians remains a crime the world prefers not to see”. Fr Timothy Barlett’s comments come as ACN marks the 10th anniversary of its #RedWednesday campaign to highlight the persecution of Christians worldwide.

In a homily broadcast on RTÉ as ACN’s Week of Witness commenced, Fr Barlett said the charity gave “concrete expression to the call of Jesus to constantly reach out to those in need across the world”.