Catholic apologist Trent Horn has announced his departure from Catholic Answers, where he had been employed for more than a decade.

Horn made the announcement in a video posted to his YouTube channel, The Counsel of Trent, on November 16, titled “I'm Now Unemployed and Need Your Help”.

“This isn’t clickbait,” Horn said. “As of October 30, 2026, I am no longer employed by Catholic Answers. And I have no intention of working for or with Catholic Answers in the future.”

Horn did not go into detail about the circumstances surrounding his departure from the organisation, where he had worked as a staff apologist since 2012. His most recent article for Catholic Answers was published on October 21.