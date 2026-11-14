Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Brand, who will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life, was found guilty on November 5 of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting female television and radio staff between 2004 and 2009.

Following the conviction, the Metropolitan Police revealed that Brand is under investigation for two further alleged rapes, including one involving a 16-year-old schoolgirl. Sir Mark Rowley told BBC Breakfast that he “wouldn’t be surprised if many more came forward”.