Canada’s bishops have called on Parliament to divide Bill C-41, the “Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act”, into two separate pieces of legislation.

The brief was released by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) on November 12.

Bill C-41 was introduced in late October after Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced that the country would “not move forward with the expansion that is scheduled in the Criminal Code of medical assistance in dying in circumstances where mental illness is the sole basis”.