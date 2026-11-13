The bishops of Scotland have expressed their prayers and solidarity in a letter to the Polish Bishops’ Conference following the November 7 mass shooting in Krakow. The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland said it was “united in prayer” as they remembered those killed in the attack.

In their November 11 letter, the bishops said that they had learned of the shooting in Krakow, which killed six people and wounded 15, with “profound shock and heavy hearts”.

Police announced on November 9 that the suspect, 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, died in hospital. The bodies of his parents and sister had been found at the family’s home. Four of those killed in the shooting were Polish, one was an Austrian woman, and one was 32-year-old James Campbell from Prestwick, Scotland.