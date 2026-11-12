Dan Hicks, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the University of Notre Dame’s football team, died on Wednesday at the age of 64, his wife announced on Thursday.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan,” said his wife, Hannah Storm, in a statement released on Thursday, November 12. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together,” she said. “He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”