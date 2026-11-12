Only half of Ireland's Gen Z will marry, according to a new paper by the Iona Institute. The Collapse of Marriage Among Gen Z report showed that while 49 per cent of people born in 1965 were married by the time they were in their mid-to-late 20s, only 12 per cent of those born in 1995 were.

Among Gen Z, defined in the study as those born from 1995 onwards, it projected that 52 per cent of women and 50 per cent of men would marry.

Each successive age group in Ireland, starting with those born in 1960, has been less likely to marry than the one before it. By the age of 45, 83 per cent of those born in 1960 were married, compared with 68 per cent of those born in 1980. Far fewer marry after the age of 45 than before.