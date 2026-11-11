A Catholic army chaplain has reflected on the importance of remembering “not only those who gave their lives, but also those who return carrying the visible and invisible scars of conflict” as the Church marks Remembrance Day.

Fr Pip Smith, who is also a priest of the Archdiocese of Southwark, urged a renewed commitment to peace throughout the world.

The priest said that “one of the greatest privileges of being a military chaplain is walking alongside those who serve, sharing in their joys, their struggles, and sometimes their sorrow”. He stated that the ministry reminded him daily of the “courage, humanity, and quiet sacrifices of those who wear our nation’s uniform”.