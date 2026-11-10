Archbishop Richard Moth was installed as chancellor of St Mary’s University, London, on November 5. Following the appointment, the archbishop stepped down as the university’s chair of governors, a position he had held for 15 years.

In his new role, Archbishop Moth succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who was the university’s inaugural chancellor when St Mary’s was awarded full university status in 2014. Founded in 1850, St Mary’s University in Twickenham is one of England's Catholic universities.

Rev Fr Dr Øystein Lund was also formally installed as the vice-chancellor of the university, having previously served as counsellor for research and education at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in London. The Norwegian Ambassador to the UK, Tore Hattrem, was in attendance.