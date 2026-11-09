President Donald Trump described himself as a “religious person” who hoped he would go to heaven after he died, but said he would not forgive his enemies if asked to.

Speaking to interviewer Ross Douthat on the television programme 60 Minutes, Trump was asked how his feelings about mortality had changed after surviving “multiple assassination attempts”, including one that came very close to killing him.

“What do you think happens when you die?” Douthat asked. Trump replied that he hoped he would be “missed” after his death. Douthat pressed him, asking: “What do you think happens to Donald Trump when you die?”