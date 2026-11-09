Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster has offered his prayers to the victims of the November 7 mass shooting in Krakow, Poland. A gunman killed six people in the city and wounded 15 before being shot by police.

Police announced on November 9 that the suspect, 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, died in hospital. The bodies of the suspect’s parents and sister had been found at the family’s home. Four of those killed in the Krakow shooting were Polish, one was a British national and one was an Austrian woman.