The Oxford Oratory is working to rebuild its high altar, which was deconstructed during the 1960s, stating that it has the opportunity to “restore what has been lost”. The six-month restoration of St Aloysius is expected to cost £3.3 million.

In announcing the initiative, the Oratory said that its church was “not as it should be” and that it was “time to do something about it”.

“We’ve already made a start on repairing the apse,” it said. “But the most dramatic works are about to take place inside,” it said.