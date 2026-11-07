The US midterm elections were held on Tuesday, with Democrats winning control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Republicans experienced their worst election night in more than half a century.

In Virginia, voters approved amendments expanding abortion access and codifying same-sex marriage. In Idaho and Nevada, however, voters rejected proposals to relax restrictions on abortion. Across several states, voters approved bans on biological males competing on female sports teams or entering female locker rooms and other private spaces. Colorado also voted to ban transgender surgeries for minors.