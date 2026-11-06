Colorado’s Catholic bishops have expressed gratitude after voters in the state passed three ballot initiatives that they say will protect children and support families.

Colorado voters passed Propositions 133, 134 and 135 on Tuesday, November 3, although the results of Propositions 134 and 135 were not clear until Thursday afternoon. Colorado votes by mail, and it has previously taken days to determine the winner in particularly close elections.

Proposition 133, dubbed the “Children Are Not for Sale Act”, passed with 62 per cent of the vote, the widest margin of the three ballot initiatives. The initiative expanded the definition of child sex trafficking and increased the penalty for the offence to life imprisonment without parole.