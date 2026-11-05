Pope Leo XIV received Bob Dylan at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on November 4. The Holy Father has previously cited Dylan in his own writings, and the artist previously met Pope St John Paul II in 1997.

During the brief meeting, Dylan, who wore a hooded sweatshirt, received a rosary from the Pope. Dylan presented Pope Leo with his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.

Fr Antonio Spadaro recounted on Facebook following the meeting that he had the “privilege and the joy” of accompanying the artist to meet Pope Leo, together with Andrea Monda.