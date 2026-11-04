Virginia’s Catholic bishops have responded to the passage of constitutional amendments enshrining rights to abortion and same-sex marriage in statements released on Wednesday, November 4.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington called the “Catholics Vote No” initiative, which mobilised voters, “unprecedented” and thanked all those who worked to “ensure the Catholic voice was clearly heard across our diocese”.

“Despite this defeat, faithful Catholics may be consoled by the certainty that each one of us gave God our best efforts, and that he will not allow those efforts to be in vain,” Bishop Burbidge said.