A priest who arrived at the scene of the October 28 train crash in Toledo, which killed 69 people, said he “took the car and went straight there”. Fr Fernando Fernández de Bobadilla described the “truly terrible” situation he witnessed as he gave general absolution and assisted medics in helping the wounded.

The crash occurred in Urda, Spain, when a high-speed train collided with the rear of a stationary train, with 544 people on board both vehicles. Among the deceased were former government minister Fátima Báñez and 24-year-old long jumper Julieta Gallego.