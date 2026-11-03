The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has said that war and conflict “are not inevitabilities” as it called on political leaders to promote dialogue. Bishop Nicholas Hudson of Plymouth and Bishop William Kenney, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Birmingham, urged Catholics to “stand together for peace” in a joint statement issued on October 30 during UN Disarmament Week.

UN Disarmament Week, which took place on the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations from October 24 to 30, promotes disarmament and negotiation. The United Nations stated ahead of Disarmament Week that nuclear weapons “continue to be of primary concern, owing to their destructive power and the threat that they pose to humanity”.