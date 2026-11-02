Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to Latin America, the US midterm elections and a landmark Supreme Court case involving Catholic education are among the stories to watch this week.

The Holy Father will arrive in Uruguay on November 6 as part of his apostolic journey to Latin America, marking the first papal visit to the country since St John Paul II travelled there in 1988. He will depart on November 8 for Argentina. Notably, it will be the first papal visit to Pope Francis’s home country since St John Paul II travelled there in 1987.