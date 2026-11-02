The Prefect of the Dicastery for Charity, Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, visited Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, Ukraine last week, both of which have been repeatedly targeted by Russian airstrikes. As part of his mission on behalf of Pope Leo XIV to bring assistance to the country, the archbishop witnessed children standing alone in queues for bread, many of them hungry and left to fend for themselves.

The archbishop arrived in Zaporizhzhia on October 28. The city is under constant bombardment and its population faces hunger.