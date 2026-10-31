Protests have erupted in Poland after the country’s Constitutional Tribunal accused Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk of committing a “coup d'état” amid a dispute over the suspension of two senior judges. Bishop Artur Ważny of Sosnowiec said in response to the unrest that “every crisis of institutions is ultimately a test of our consciences”.

The accusations followed the one-month suspension of Constitutional Tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, a tribunal judge on October 30.