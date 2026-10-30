Pope Leo XIV’s participation in the 2026 US midterm elections sets a good example for Catholics when it comes to civic participation, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) said in a statement on Friday, October 30.

“As Catholics and Americans, we are blessed to be able to participate in our nation’s political and public life. With the midterm elections approaching in the United States, the Conference has been encouraging Catholics to exercise their right to vote and to do so in a way that places our faith before our politics,” the statement said. It was released by USCCB spokesperson Chieko Noguchi.