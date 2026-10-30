Pope Leo XIV has requested a mail-in ballot for the November 3 midterm elections in his home state of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday, October 29.

The Pope, who is registered to vote under his baptismal name, Robert Francis Prevost, “is on a list of individuals who requested a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming election”, Kim Fladhammer, chief of staff of the Will County clerk’s office, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The ballot was requested on October 3. Pope Leo is registered to vote at an address in New Lenox, Illinois, which is home to a parish staffed by Augustinian friars, as well as a high school administered by the Order of Saint Augustine, his former religious order.