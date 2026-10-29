An exhibition honouring the life of Blessed Stanley Rother will open soon at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

The exhibition, titled “Blessed Stanley Rother: Ordinary Man, Extraordinary Shepherd”, will feature photographs and personal belongings on loan from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. It will tell the story of how Rother went from an ordinary Oklahoma farm boy to the first American-born priest to be recognised as a martyr.

An opening celebration on November 1 will feature presentations by Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City and Brian Hyland, the museum’s senior curator. Sue Rother Bond, one of Rother’s relatives, will also speak at the event.