Tributes have poured in for Níall McDonagh, a former footballer turned seminarian, who died on October 27 following a battle with cancer. Described as a man “deeply devoted to his faith”, his funeral Mass will take place on October 30 at Galway Cathedral.

From Rahoon in Galway, McDonagh played for West United FC. A serious accident while playing football and the death of his brother by suicide less than a year later led McDonagh to return to the Faith. He began reading his late brother’s Bible late at night and began to “develop a relationship with God”.