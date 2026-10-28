The Archbishop of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Bishop of Saint Petersburg, Florida, have made a friendly wager as their hometown baseball teams compete in the World Series.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are each seeking their first World Series title. The Rays play their home games within the Diocese of Saint Petersburg.

If the Brewers win, Bishop Gregory Parkes of Saint Petersburg will make a donation to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and send Archbishop Jeffrey Grob of Milwaukee a “box of his hand-rolled episcopal cigars”.