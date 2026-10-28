Oppression against Christians has worsened in more than half surveyed by a new report, with Christianity’s oldest communities facing an “increasingly uncertain future”.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) released its Persecuted and Forgotten? report on October 27, finding that the oppression of Christians by authoritarian regimes had grown to “unprecedented levels” in countries with global or regional influence where anti-Western sentiment has surged.

John Pontifex, head of press and public affairs for ACN, highlighted that twenty years after the Catholic charity first launched its report, the oppression of Christians remained a “human rights catastrophe the world refuses to acknowledge”.