French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has invoked St Joan of Arc during her party’s annual conference in Orléans. Le Pen, who is the National Rally candidate for the upcoming 2027 French presidential election, said the saint was a “symbol of the refusal of resignation and fatalism”.

Speaking to more than 8,000 attendees on October 25, Le Pen proposed a “renaissance for France”, which she described as the “gradual elevation of an entire country towards beauty, truth and justice”.

“Here in Orléans, the city of our national heroine, the symbol of the refusal of resignation and fatalism, begins the great battle for France, the one that will lead our country to the dawn of a new day. It is for our beautiful country, the return of hope and power, of pride and greatness. It will be for the world, the return of France,” she said.