The Archdiocese of New York has agreed to pay US$800 million in compensation to survivors of clergy abuse, the second-largest settlement of its kind in American history.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York informed clergy by email on Saturday, October 24, that the archdiocese had agreed to a settlement. Earlier, attorneys representing survivors of alleged abuse had announced the agreement.

However, the agreement will not be finalised until it has been signed by all parties, which is expected to happen during the week of November 6, Hicks said in the email, reported by the Associated Press.