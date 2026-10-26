Pope Leo XIV will continue his recovery from surgery this week as he gradually increases his activity level and returns to his pre-surgery schedule. The Pope is still planning to visit Argentina, Uruguay and Peru early next month.

However, he will not be visiting Assisi on Tuesday as he had previously planned. The Pope’s doctors advised against travelling by helicopter so soon after his surgery.

“To facilitate his recovery following the thoracic surgery performed on Tuesday of last week, and following the advice of his doctors, Pope Leo XIV will not be able to attend the ‘Unarmed and Disarming Peace’ gathering in Assisi on Oct. 27, as previously planned, on the 40th anniversary of the World Day of Prayer for Peace convened by St. John Paul II,” the Holy See Press Office said last week.