A “miracle baby” who was born prematurely at only 33 weeks’ gestation is now enjoying being at home with his family.

Eve Sleigh, from Birmingham, was diagnosed with sticky blood syndrome, also known as antiphospholipid syndrome, a rare condition where an individual’s blood clots more easily. This condition can cause pregnancy complications, including pre-eclampsia, and can lead to premature births.

When Eve found out she was pregnant with baby Kiyaan, she began treatment to ensure her baby had the best chance of survival. She was given blood-thinning injections and aspirin to reduce the risk of blood clots and had regular pregnancy scans.