Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster James Curry has called on Catholics not to be indifferent in the face of Christian persecution as he marked International Freedom and Belief Day, held on October 27. Bishop Curry noted that the day fell amid increasing religious persecution around the world.

“Jesus told his apostles: ‘Go, therefore, and make disciples of all the nations.’ As Christians, we have a duty to proclaim the Gospel and make the faith known to others,” he said.

“Just as Christians were persecuted in the early Church, today nearly 400 million Christians live in tangible fear of persecution for living the faith. Nor can we be indifferent to the plight of other people of faith and beliefs who are also persecuted for their sincerely held convictions.”