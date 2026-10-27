The United States Supreme Court could save Catholic education in Colorado, Archbishop James Golka of Denver has claimed in a recent article, urging prayers as the court prepares to hear a case concerning the state’s Catholic preschools.

Catholic education, Archbishop Golka said, seeks to teach children “the practical skills they need in this life while forming them in the virtues that prepare them for the next”.

He continued: “Yet the state of Colorado is punishing this critical religious ministry. Since 2023, it has excluded the Archdiocese of Denver’s preschools from its ‘universal’ preschool programme – all because we offer the distinctly Catholic education that attracts so many families to our schools.”