More than 11 million unborn babies have been aborted since the introduction of the Abortion Act, which marks the 59th anniversary of its Royal Assent on October 27.

In 2023, the most recent year for which statistics are available, there were 278,740 abortions in England and Wales, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. That year saw an increase of 26,618 (10.56 per cent) from 2022, making it the highest number of abortions ever recorded in England and Wales in a single year.

The rise coincided with the third full year that at-home abortion services operated in England and Wales.