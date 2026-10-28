Several truckers carrying 600 boxes of winter clothing, blankets, bed linen and food are heading to Ukraine from Rome as part of a “solidarity initiative” to help the country through the winter. Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, the Papal Almoner, who is currently visiting Ukraine, said the donations reflected a “deep sensitivity to the suffering of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters”.

The initiative, which collected donations from Holy See employees between October 22 and 24, was organised in collaboration with the Governorate of Vatican City State. Ukraine is facing a crisis as winter approaches following an intensification of Russian attacks on infrastructure.