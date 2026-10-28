A Catholic university in Montana will close at the end of the 2026–27 academic year, the school’s president announced on Tuesday, October 27.

“Today, I am sharing difficult news with our University community. After careful consideration, the University of Providence Board of Trustees has made the decision to cease educational operations. The last day of classes will be August 20, 2027,” said a message from Dr Caroline Goulet.

The University of Providence is located in Great Falls, Montana, and was founded in 1932 by the Sisters of Providence, the Ursuline Sisters and the Catholic Bishop of Great Falls. Over the years, the school had been known as College of Great Falls and the University of Great Falls, before adopting its current name in 2017.