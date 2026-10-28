Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark will undergo surgery on Thursday, October 29, to remove a mass from his kidney, the Archdiocese of Newark announced on Wednesday.

“I am deeply grateful to the skilled and compassionate medical professionals who are guiding my care and preparing my treatment plan. Above all, I place my complete trust in Christ our Redeemer, whose loving presence sustains me in all things,” Cardinal Tobin said in a statement.

He continued: “I humbly ask for your prayers and support during this time. God willing, I look forward to resuming my full duties within a few weeks after surgery.”