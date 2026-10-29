Catholic organisations have reacted to Chancellor John Healey’s October 28 Autumn Budget, with calls to address long-term efforts to tackle poverty. The St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) welcomed measures that would “help ease the financial pressure on households, particularly at a time when so many people are struggling to afford the essentials”.

Included in the Budget was a one-off £100 payment to households in council tax bands A-D in the face of rising energy bills. The move could benefit up to 20 million households, with equivalent funding in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Budget also extended its freeze on fuel duty until July.