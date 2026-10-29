Six young Christian men in Egypt have been released after spending more than two weeks in prison for sharing a TikTok post that authorities deemed offensive to Islam. They continue to face charges of “exploiting” and “insulting” religion.

The video featured an audio clip from a popular Egyptian comedy film, depicting a scene in which prisoners are unfamiliar with Quranic prayers. The six men, all aged between 17 and 23, recreated the scene in their post, but were detained and questioned by police days later.