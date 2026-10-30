At least 60 people have been killed in what has been described as a “massacre” in an Orthodox Christian village in Ethiopia. Five of those killed are believed to have been children in two attacks on October 20 and 24.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church’s Holy Synod said 14 people had been killed in Merti district in the first attack and 46 in Shirka district during the second. The Church described the attacks as “brutal and merciless massacres”. A number of residents have fled the area, with at least 20 homes burned down during the attacks.